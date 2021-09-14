Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 5,240 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 142,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 72,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 232,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

