Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 6,195 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $376.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

