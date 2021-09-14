Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $336.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

