Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.530-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.71.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY opened at $168.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.07. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.