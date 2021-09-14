Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Position Trimmed by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Customers Bancorp makes up about 6.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of CUBI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.