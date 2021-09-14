Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 126,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

