Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Lowered by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

