MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MSM. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.96. 380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,183. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.