Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the highest is $3.55 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.