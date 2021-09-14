Decentral Games Trading Down 12.9% This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $68.78 million and approximately $939,397.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $217.30 or 0.00469738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00081713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00120183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00170113 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,429.67 or 1.00369324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.80 or 0.07124694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.38 or 0.00926061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,507 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.