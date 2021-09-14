CoinEx Token Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $46.83 million and $2.00 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00142268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.00 or 0.00767429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

