EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.04. 47,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.72. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

