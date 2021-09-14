BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.62.

T traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$29.32. 144,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.18. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.90 billion and a PE ratio of 31.45.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

