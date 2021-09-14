Smith Moore & CO. Sells 432 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.57. 65,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,932. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

