Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.05.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded down C$2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.12. 8,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,146. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.58.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

