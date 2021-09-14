Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

DG stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.09. 3,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.22. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.