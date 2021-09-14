Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up about 2.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 719.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,678,000 after buying an additional 810,496 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 641,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. 152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,696. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.41. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

