Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 251 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned 0.11% of Gentherm worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 108.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $7,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. 358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,732. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

