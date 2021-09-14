South State Corp Has $1.57 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

South State Corp decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.