Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 514 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Exelon by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after buying an additional 893,220 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Exelon by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.