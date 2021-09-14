Empirical Finance LLC Buys 934 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average of $222.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

