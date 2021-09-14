Ethic Inc. Purchases 652 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $643.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $607.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.48. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

