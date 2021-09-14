South State Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

South State Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 40,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $3,331,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

NYSE:PPG opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average of $164.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.