South State Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

South State Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $346.31 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

