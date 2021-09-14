XML Financial LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

