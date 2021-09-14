Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $467,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

