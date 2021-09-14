Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of UEPS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,303. The company has a market cap of $259.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

