Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 6,685 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $839.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $832.14 and a 200 day moving average of $759.51. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

