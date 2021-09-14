Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,276 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

