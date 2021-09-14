Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $166.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.