Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

CHMG stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

