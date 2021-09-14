Audius (AUDIO) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00004720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $893.52 million and $29.69 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00143316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00768136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

