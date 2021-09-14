AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of AeroVironment worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $2,804,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AeroVironment by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in AeroVironment by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 355,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total value of $779,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $655,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3,033.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

