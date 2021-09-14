American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 737 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

