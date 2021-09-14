Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $224,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $1,364,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

