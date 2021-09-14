Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

PKG opened at $150.44 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

