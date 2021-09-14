First Bank & Trust Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 22.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 321,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 97.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 454.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 21.6% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.61 million, a PE ratio of 235.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

