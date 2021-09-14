Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 114.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

