Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

