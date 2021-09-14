First Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Genpact were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,217,000 after purchasing an additional 131,501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Genpact by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Genpact by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,663,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,023,000 after purchasing an additional 236,736 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.