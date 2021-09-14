First Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $9,254,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 179,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,671,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,906 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,428 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $279.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 649.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

