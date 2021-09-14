Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,200 shares of company stock valued at $27,372,277. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

