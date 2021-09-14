First Bank & Trust Acquires 3,291 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 565.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accolade were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 23.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth about $2,503,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Accolade in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

