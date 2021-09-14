First Bank & Trust Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 232,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

