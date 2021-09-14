First Bank & Trust Has $282,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $428.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

