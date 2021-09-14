Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,200 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of InfuSystem worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InfuSystem by 28.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in InfuSystem by 13.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $44,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.88. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. Research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

