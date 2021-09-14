Argent Capital Management LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 977.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $739,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

