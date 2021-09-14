Argent Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $25,843,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $9,038,000.

MODV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

