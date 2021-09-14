Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,485 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,149,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,487,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

NLY opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.