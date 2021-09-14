South State Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $229.96.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.